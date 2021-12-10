Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 519.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100,484 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1,710.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.88 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.68.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.