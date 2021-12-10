Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $266,000 in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

