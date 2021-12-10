Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 375.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

