Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOOD shares. Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Acumen Capital downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$320.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.22. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$3.97 and a 12-month high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

