GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 165,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $6,760,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $1,506,824.54.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

GoodRx stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 19,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,228. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17, a PEG ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

