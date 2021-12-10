GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $25,628,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of GDRX opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $162,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,528,993 shares of company stock valued at $64,099,204. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

