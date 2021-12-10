Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 85,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 157,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $333.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

