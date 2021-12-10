Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 351.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

