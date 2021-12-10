Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.87. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.850-$6.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.17.

GEF stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $61.68. 5,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,748. Greif has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

