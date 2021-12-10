Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,920. Grifols has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Grifols by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,042,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grifols by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.