Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 164,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 172,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Group Ten Metals alerts:

In other Group Ten Metals news, Director Gregor John Hamilton purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,955,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$975,424.89.

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Group Ten Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Ten Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.