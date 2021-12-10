GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

