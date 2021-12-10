GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $327,000 in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBUY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 454,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBUY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

