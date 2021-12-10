GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.