GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,729 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 44.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 837,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,936,000 after acquiring an additional 72,923 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

