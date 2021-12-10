Gulden Price Tops $0.0164 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $9.15 million and $96,821.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00318140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,756,707 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.