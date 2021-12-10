H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 229,936 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a market cap of C$200.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

