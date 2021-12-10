Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $87.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

