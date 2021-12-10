Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

