Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.18. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

