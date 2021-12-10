Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 4,245 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 352.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average of $307.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

