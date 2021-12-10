Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 6,870 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 471.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Amundi bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Shares of AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

