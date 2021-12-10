Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,873.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,712.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

