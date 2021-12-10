Harvey Anderson Sells 17,166 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harvey Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

