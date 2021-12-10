Harvey Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,303. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.26. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.