Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.77. 17,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,214. The stock has a market cap of $429.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

