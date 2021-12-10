HC Wainwright Raises Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target to $12.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QRHC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,310. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $90,228.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 190,683 shares of company stock worth $995,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

