HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,080 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 63.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

