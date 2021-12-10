Head to Head Analysis: TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) & The Competition

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TOMI Environmental Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TOMI Environmental Solutions
|$25.03 million
|$4.39 million
|-4.85
|TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors
|$2.83 billion
|$47.61 million
|3.01
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TOMI Environmental Solutions
|-60.44%
|-44.12%
|-34.86%
|TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors
|-325.20%
|-205.90%
|-13.19%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TOMI Environmental Solutions
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors
|242
|962
|1245
|30
|2.43
As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.05%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals have a beta of -137.01, suggesting that their average share price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
TOMI Environmental Solutions rivals beat TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
