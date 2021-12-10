Head-To-Head Comparison: Cloopen Group (RAAS) versus Its Competitors

Cloopen Group (NYSE: RAAS) is one of 377 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cloopen Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cloopen Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cloopen Group Competitors 2485 12653 23453 640 2.57

Cloopen Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 570.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09% Cloopen Group Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloopen Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million -$75.43 million -0.21 Cloopen Group Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -40.18

Cloopen Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group. Cloopen Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cloopen Group rivals beat Cloopen Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

