Head to Head Contrast: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) versus Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 804.00 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Innate Pharma $80.47 million 4.32 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.70%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.