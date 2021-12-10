Head to Head Contrast: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) & Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mercantile Bank pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 30.43% 14.00% 1.33% S&T Bancorp 31.32% 9.51% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

S&T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.82, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $193.49 million 2.69 $44.14 million $3.81 8.72 S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 3.16 $21.04 million $2.85 10.71

Mercantile Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&T Bancorp. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.