Head to Head Review: Saga Communications (SGA) and Its Peers

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Saga Communications to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saga Communications and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $95.81 million -$1.91 million 13.80 Saga Communications Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -21.00

Saga Communications’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Saga Communications. Saga Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saga Communications and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 40.08%. Given Saga Communications’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saga Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89% Saga Communications Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Risk and Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Saga Communications pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Saga Communications beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

