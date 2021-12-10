Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $107,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $37.92 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.