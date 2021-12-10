Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 743 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

