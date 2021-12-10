HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $17,461,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.