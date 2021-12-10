Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.01.

HP stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

