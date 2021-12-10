Henderson European Focus Trust plc (HEFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.50 on February 4th

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HEFT opened at GBX 1,638.50 ($21.73) on Friday. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,355.20 ($17.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,687.63 ($22.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,606.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,604.33. The firm has a market cap of £349.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

