Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,234 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.38 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

