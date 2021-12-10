Highland Capital Management LLC Has $19.76 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $621.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.46.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

