Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 215,252 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.79 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.