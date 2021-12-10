Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 74,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

