Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIW stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

