Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.92

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.