Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $358.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

