Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,340 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.