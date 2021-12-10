Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

