Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 110 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $467.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.