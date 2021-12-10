Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

