Hive Price Down 27% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $620.99 million and $76.46 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003547 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 382,699,066 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

